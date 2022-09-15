Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jacob Lofland cast in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’

Jacob Lofland cast in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’

Articles
Advertisement
Jacob Lofland cast in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’

Jacob Lofland cast in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’

Advertisement
  • Jacob Lofland has been cast in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’.
  • The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, starring Joaquin Phoenix.
  • It will be set in Arkham Asylum, a medical facility frequented by many of Batman’s adversaries.
Advertisement

‘Mud’ actor Jacob Lofland has been cast in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker: Folie a Deux.’ The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker,’ which starred Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka The Joker, the legendary antagonist of the superhero Batman.

Details of Lofland’s character are being kept under wraps, according to reports.

According to reports, the picture will be set in Arkham Asylum, a medical facility frequented by many of Batman’s adversaries in the comics.

Phoenix and Phillips have returned to their previous positions for the new production. Phillips and Scott Silver are co-writing the screenplay.

The cast of the next film also includes Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener.

The release date for ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ has been planned for October 4, 2024.

Advertisement

Also Read

Joker: Joaquin Phoenix tries to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck
Joker: Joaquin Phoenix tries to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy are taking over at Warner Bros....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story