Jacob Lofland cast in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’

Joker: Joaquin Phoenix tries to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck
Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy are taking over at Warner Bros....
‘Mud’ actor Jacob Lofland has been cast in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker: Folie a Deux.’ The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker,’ which starred Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka The Joker, the legendary antagonist of the superhero Batman.
Details of Lofland’s character are being kept under wraps, according to reports.
According to reports, the picture will be set in Arkham Asylum, a medical facility frequented by many of Batman’s adversaries in the comics.
Phoenix and Phillips have returned to their previous positions for the new production. Phillips and Scott Silver are co-writing the screenplay.
The cast of the next film also includes Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener.
The release date for ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ has been planned for October 4, 2024.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.