In the 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, four other models and actors’ identities have surfaced after Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet that India Today was able to get,

Pinky allegedly gave these women, who went by several names, things like Versace watches, LV bags, and Gucci in return for their trips to Sukesh.

Advertisement

In the 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, four other models and actors’ identities have surfaced after Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet that India Today was able to get, Sukesh was introduced to Bigg Boss 14 celebrities

Pinky allegedly gave these women, who went by several names, things like Versace watches, LV bags, and Gucci in return for their trips to Sukesh. Arusha Patil, according to sources, denied meeting the con artist in custody.

Pinky Irani called Nikki Tamboli in 2018 and introduced Sukesh Chandrasekhar as Shekhar and characterised him as a South Indian producer and friend who wanted to develop films with her, according to Nikki Tamboli’s testimony on December 15, 2021. Nikki continued by saying that Pinky had also made travel arrangements for them from Mumbai to Delhi and that they had met Sukesh the following day.

Also Read Jacqueline Fernandez interrogated by Delhi Police for eight hours One of the most talked-about Bollywood stars in B-Town is the actress...