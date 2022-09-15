Jacqueline Fernandez interrogated by Delhi Police for eight hours

One of the most talked-about Bollywood stars in B-Town is the actress from Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez.

However, the young lady’s situation hasn’t exactly improved with the latest turn of events.

For up to 8 hours, she was questioned by Delhi Police over an extortion case involving 200 crore rupees.

Before we go any further, let us just let you know that the Judwaa 2 actress is now involved in an extortion case involving Rs 200 crore in which she has been connected to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his cronies.

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing recently conducted an eight-hour-long interview with Jacqueline Fernandez over the matter. She came to the investigation agency’s Mandir Marg headquarters in the capital around 11.30 am and left shortly before 8 pm.

The Enforcement Directorate is also looking into the incident (ED). Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav stated that Fernandez was questioned about her her involvement in the multi-million dollar money laundering case connected to Chandrashekhar, as well as about the gifts she allegedly accepted from him.

It is obvious that these celebrities are having problems, and they do not appear to be getting any better any time soon. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani were both called by the Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday in connection with an extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and the Delhi Police has reportedly discovered contradictions in their statements. Before choosing whether to call the actor again, the senior officials will discuss Jacqueline’s remarks.

