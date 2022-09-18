Advertisement
date 2022-09-18
Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Economic Offences Wing

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Economic Offences Wing

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Economic Offences Wing

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Economic Offences Wing

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been asked by the Delhi Police to appear before the Economic Offences Wing tomorrow, September 19, at 11 am. For questioning over the money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. On Sunday, an EOW representative affirmed the same.

Fernandez had already been interrogated by the EOW for eight hours at its office in relation to the matter. However, neither actor is directly related to this case. Sukesh would attempt to sway the Bollywood actresses, according to Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav, because he possessed a vast array of properties that he had obtained through extortion.

Jacqueline was also included as an accused in a charge sheet that the Enforcement Directorate had submitted. According to reports, the actress continued to communicate with the con artist even after learning of his wrongdoings. However, the actress had submitted a plea before the PMLA Appellate Authority in which she claimed, “The approach of ED, unfortunately, seems to be highly mechanical and motivated. The plea also stated that other celebrities who received gifts from Sukesh were made witnesses while Jacqueline was mentioned as an accused. “This clearly shows a malafide, motivated and biased approach on the part of the investigation authority which cannot be ignored.”

The Special Commissioner of Police – EOW, Ravinder Yadav had told ANI, “There is more trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez as she did not cut ties with Sukesh Chandrasekhar even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora Fatehi did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy.”

