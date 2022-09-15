Jacqueline Fernandez to be interrogated by Delhi Police

Jacqueline Fernandez told ED she earned her FDs legally
Jacqueline Fernandez responded to the Enforcement Directorate. The actor stated that she...
In a case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar that involves extortion and money laundering, Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for a while. Her name was included in a charge sheet that was already submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The actress has always denied earlier rumors that she was dating the con artist.
For the uninitiated, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is now being held at Tihar Jail on charges of defrauding individuals by claiming to be a relative of a politician and promising to complete their tasks. In connection with the extortion case, the ED is said to have impounded 12 high-end vehicles, Rs. 82.5 lakh in cash, and a luxurious seafront home in Chennai.
Regarding her career, Jacqueline most recently appeared with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor in the horror comedy Bhoot Police. The actress will join Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Aayush Sharma on the Da-Bangg Tour, which Salman Khan just revealed.
