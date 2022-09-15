Jacqueline Fernandez to be interrogated by Delhi Police

In a case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar that involves extortion and money laundering,

In a case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar that involves extortion and money laundering, Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for a while. Her name was included in a charge sheet that was already submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The actress has always denied earlier rumors that she was dating the con artist.

The police will probably inquire about her relationship with the con artist and the person who introduced them. even in regards to the pricey presents he gave her. It is important to note that Jacqueline ignored the Delhi Police’s request for her to come for interrogation on September 12 because of her “previous engagements.” The Kick actress, however, had consistently claimed that she was unfamiliar with Suresh Chandrasekhar. Nora Fatehi’s name has also been mentioned in the case along with Jacqueline. Advertisement

For the uninitiated, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is now being held at Tihar Jail on charges of defrauding individuals by claiming to be a relative of a politician and promising to complete their tasks. In connection with the extortion case, the ED is said to have impounded 12 high-end vehicles, Rs. 82.5 lakh in cash, and a luxurious seafront home in Chennai.

Regarding her career, Jacqueline most recently appeared with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor in the horror comedy Bhoot Police. The actress will join Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Aayush Sharma on the Da-Bangg Tour, which Salman Khan just revealed.

