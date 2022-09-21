Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer to be interrogated in Rs 200-crore scam case

Jacqueline Fernandez’s issues continue.

The actress, who has appeared in films including Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Housefull 3, and Judwaa 2, is accused of money laundering.

Time will tell whether she’s guilty.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez’s issues continue. The actress, who has appeared in films including Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Housefull 3, and Judwaa 2, is accused of money laundering. Time will tell whether she’s guilty. Here are the latest updates.

Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for 15 hours over 2 days. The investigation involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and extortion.

The jailed Chandrashekhar He’s accused of defrauding multiple people, including Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi.

The Enforcement Directorate charged Fernandez in a multi-crore money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar on August 17.

Fernandez and Nora Fatehi got luxury automobiles and other gifts from him, according to ED.

Jacqueline Fernandez told investigators she received five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 outfits, 32 purses, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings, and a Versace crockery set from the conman.

Advertisement

The actor is the only one mentioned in a supplemental chargesheet. He starred in Kick, Bhoot Police, and Vikrant Rona.

Time will tell what happens to Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Also Read Jacqueline Fernandez questioned by EoW on contradiction in the statement The Economic Offenses Wing of the Delhi Police will question Jacqueline Fernandez...