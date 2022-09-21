Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer to be interrogated in Rs 200-crore scam case

Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer to be interrogated in Rs 200-crore scam case

Articles
Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer to be interrogated in Rs 200-crore scam case

Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer to be interrogated in Rs 200-crore scam case

Advertisement
  • Jacqueline Fernandez’s issues continue.
  • The actress, who has appeared in films including Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Housefull 3, and Judwaa 2, is accused of money laundering.
  • Time will tell whether she’s guilty.
Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez’s issues continue. The actress, who has appeared in films including Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Housefull 3, and Judwaa 2, is accused of money laundering. Time will tell whether she’s guilty. Here are the latest updates.

Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for 15 hours over 2 days. The investigation involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and extortion.

The jailed Chandrashekhar He’s accused of defrauding multiple people, including Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi.

The Enforcement Directorate charged Fernandez in a multi-crore money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar on August 17.

Fernandez and Nora Fatehi got luxury automobiles and other gifts from him, according to ED.

Jacqueline Fernandez told investigators she received five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 outfits, 32 purses, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings, and a Versace crockery set from the conman.

Advertisement

The actor is the only one mentioned in a supplemental chargesheet. He starred in Kick, Bhoot Police, and Vikrant Rona.

Time will tell what happens to Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Also Read

Jacqueline Fernandez questioned by EoW on contradiction in the statement
Jacqueline Fernandez questioned by EoW on contradiction in the statement

The Economic Offenses Wing of the Delhi Police will question Jacqueline Fernandez...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story