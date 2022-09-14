Jada Pinkett Smith honours “Bald is Beautiful Day” with new photo

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated National Bald is Beautiful Day on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old shared a bright photo of herself with her 11.7 million followers.

Her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live television at the Oscars in February.

Advertisement

Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared a bright photo to celebrate her bald head.

The 50-year-old actress and Red Table Talk presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a chic new photo, nearly six months after her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live television at the Oscars.

National Bald is Beautiful Day was the occasion for the post, which Pinkett Smith shared with her 11.7 million followers.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) Advertisement

In the caption of her image, which received more than 42K likes, Pinkett Smith wished a ‘Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair,’

For the photo, Jada Pinkett was donning a chic silk top, diamond stud earrings, and ruby red lipstick.

She was the target of a joke that resulted in the now-famous Oscar slap because of her bald head, which is the result of alopecia, which she was originally diagnosed with in 2018.

Also Read Chris Rock Is Too Busy To Worry About Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Chris Rock responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's reconciliation plea. Comedian is preparing...

Advertisement