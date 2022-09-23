James Van Der Beek celebrates 5 years of daughter born in Vegas

James Van Der Beek is an American actor.

James Der Beek posted a video celebrating 5 years since his daughter was conceived.

The Dawson’s Creek actor met other stars while in Las Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. His daughter, Gwendolyn, 4, was conceived during that trip.

James Van Der Beek is an American actor who is best known for playing Dawson Leery on the WB show Dawson’s Creek and Johnny “Mox” Moxon in the movie Varsity Blues.

James Van Der Beek shared a video on TikTok and Instagram on Thursday to mark 5 years since his 4-year-old daughter Gwendolyn was conceived during a night out in Sin City.

“#Think back to today, 5 years ago… It’s crazy how much our lives have changed, “The 45-year-old star of Dawson’s Creek wrote in the caption. “But damn, that night was fun.”

“We’ll always have THE BEST thing to remind us of it. #LasVegas #iheartradio #MadeinVegas,” he wrote, adding #tmi and #tmichallenge hashtags “at the finish.

James also said, “@Diplo suggested I name her after the hotel…” “But iHeartRadio booked us a room at Planet Hollywood… so, no.”

In the video, the actor and his wife of 12 years, Kimberly, are seen at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival meeting other stars and having a great time. In the pictures, James is with Diplo, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, David Guetta, Ryan Seacrest, and Rob Lowe, among others.

James wrote “9 months later…” after the group of pictures and then showed pictures of Gwendolyn’s birth and funny pictures of her since then. The song “Particula” by Major Lazer was used for the video.

Kimberly, who is 45 years old, wrote in the comments, “@diplo, this is coming full circle when you make a song with Gwen.”