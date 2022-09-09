Stranger Things sets new viewership milestones, Netflix
Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower recently revealed how he botched his Harry Potter audition by making an inappropriate joke about a “fairy.”
According to Independent, Bower, who rose to prominence with his part as Vecna in the fourth season, discussed his gaffe in his HP and Sorcerer Stone audition in 2001 on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.
“I was a teenager at the time, and I had just heard a joke about a fairy, like, why the fairy sits on top of the Christmas tree.” “And it’s a really, like, disgusting joke about a Christmas tree up somebody’s bottom,” Bower recounted.
“I said this joke in the audition, and there was this sort of air of quiet after I said it,” he continued.
However, the actor then revealed to the site that he joined the franchise in 2010 and played a young Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.
Meanwhile, Bower reprised his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.
