Jamie Campbell Bower played Vecna in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

He told an inappropriate joke about a “fairy” during his audition for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer Stone.

The actor later revealed that he joined the franchise in 2010 and played Grindelwald in Part 1.

Advertisement

Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower recently revealed how he botched his Harry Potter audition by making an inappropriate joke about a “fairy.”

According to Independent, Bower, who rose to prominence with his part as Vecna in the fourth season, discussed his gaffe in his HP and Sorcerer Stone audition in 2001 on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I was a teenager at the time, and I had just heard a joke about a fairy, like, why the fairy sits on top of the Christmas tree.” “And it’s a really, like, disgusting joke about a Christmas tree up somebody’s bottom,” Bower recounted.

“I said this joke in the audition, and there was this sort of air of quiet after I said it,” he continued.

However, the actor then revealed to the site that he joined the franchise in 2010 and played a young Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Meanwhile, Bower reprised his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.

Advertisement

Also Read Stranger Things sets new viewership milestones, Netflix Stranger Things 4 sets new viewership milestones. It is the most-watched English-language...