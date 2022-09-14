Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt announce the Netflix TUDUM event

Netflix’s Tudum global fan events will take place on September 24 and 25.

Gal Gadot, Lily Collins, Gaten Matarazzo, Chris Hemsworth, and more will be revealed.

The event will also feature a number of Indian films and TV shows.

Advertisement

With their yearly global fan event Tudum, OTT juggernaut Netflix is back with a combination of first looks, exclusive announcements, and revelations on a virtual stage. The event was promoted by the streaming service on Wednesday with the help of a social media trailer that featured popular international actors from their top-rated Netflix series. On September 24, fan events will take place all over the world.

Gal Gadot, Lily Collins, Gaten Matarazzo, Chris Hemsworth, and Lee Jung Jae were among the stars of a promotional video released by Netflix to promote the event. Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao from the blockbuster The First Case, Adarsh Gourav from The White Tiger, and Alia Bhatt who starred in Netflix’s Darlings were among the actors to represent India.

Also Read Netflix has released a thrilling teaser of crime series of Evan Peters Netflix has released the first look image and nine-second teaser for its...

The Tudum event of this year will reveal fresh and fascinating information about a number of fan favourites, including Bridgerton, The Crown, Stranger Things, Money Heist, Emily in Paris, The Witcher, Alice in Borderland, Manifest, Glitch, Heartstopper Lupin, Squid Game, You, /the Umbrella Academy, Never Have I Ever, Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area, Dead To Me, Elite, 1899, and Berlin.

Extraction 2, Enola Homes 2, Heart of Stone, Your Place or Mine, Beyond the Universe, 20th Century Girl, and Slumberland, among other Netflix films, will also be included. It will also feature a number of Indian television programmes and motion pictures, including Tripti Dimri, Monica, O My Darling, Guns & Gulaabs, Khufiya, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, as well as Babil Khan’s debut film Qala, which stars Irrfan Khan’s son.

Netflix honoured its 25th anniversary of incorporation and its first month with a day dedicated to films last month. They released a number of Hindi-language announcements and unannounced projects on August 29. Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, Chakda ‘Xpress, and other films were among them.

Advertisement

Also Read Netflix has released trailer for upcoming movie “The Stranger” The Stranger is set to hit cinemas in Australia on October 6,...