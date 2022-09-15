Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt appear in a promotional video for a fan event.

One of Bollywood’s top actresses is Alia Bhatt.

Brahmastra, which hit theatres on September 9, 2022, is currently giving her reason to celebrate.

Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy also acted in the movie. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam are the five languages in which the Ayan Mukerji-directed film has been released. With Netflix’s Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the key roles, Alia is prepared to make her significant Hollywood debut.

Now, Netflix is back with their yearly international fan event Tudum, which will feature the most adored and well-known actors worldwide. Jamie and Alia share screen time in the promo, which Alia posted on her social media accounts on Thursday. Are you ready, she inquires? Hollywood series beloved by fans, like The Crown, Money Heist, Emily in Paris, and others, will be featured at the Thudum event. It will also feature a number of Indian television programmes and motion pictures, including Tripti Dimri, Monica, O My Darling, Guns & Gulaabs, Khufiya, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, as well as Babil Khan’s debut film Qala, which stars Irrfan Khan’s son.

Tom Harper is the director of the spy thriller Heart of Stone. Skydance Media, Mockingbird Pictures, and Pilot Wave all contributed to its co-production. Alia uploaded images from the set and wrote: “My schedule for Heart Of Stone was completed in July 2022.” “Heart of Stone, you have my undivided attention. I’d want to thank the lovely Gal Gadot. Jamie Dornan, my director Tom Harper, and the entire team for the life-changing experience. I’m looking forward to you all seeing the movie and I’ll always be grateful for the love and attention I received. I’m coming home, though, for the time being.”

Alia will also appear professionally in Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.