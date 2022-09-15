Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt appear in a promotional video for a fan event

Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt appear in a promotional video for a fan event

Articles
Advertisement
Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt appear in a promotional video for a fan event

Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt appear in a promotional video for a fan event

Advertisement
  • Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt appear in a promotional video for a fan event.
  • One of Bollywood’s top actresses is Alia Bhatt.
  • Brahmastra, which hit theatres on September 9, 2022, is currently giving her reason to celebrate.
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy also acted in the movie. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam are the five languages in which the Ayan Mukerji-directed film has been released. With Netflix’s Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the key roles, Alia is prepared to make her significant Hollywood debut.

Also Read

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks pretty in pink tea-length outfit
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks pretty in pink tea-length outfit

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of her film Brahmastra along...

Now, Netflix is back with their yearly international fan event Tudum, which will feature the most adored and well-known actors worldwide. Jamie and Alia share screen time in the promo, which Alia posted on her social media accounts on Thursday. Are you ready, she inquires? Hollywood series beloved by fans, like The Crown, Money Heist, Emily in Paris, and others, will be featured at the Thudum event. It will also feature a number of Indian television programmes and motion pictures, including Tripti Dimri, Monica, O My Darling, Guns & Gulaabs, Khufiya, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, as well as Babil Khan’s debut film Qala, which stars Irrfan Khan’s son.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Advertisement

Also Read

Mumbai Police use Brahmastra for road safety, Alia Bhatt responds
Mumbai Police use Brahmastra for road safety, Alia Bhatt responds

Mumbai Police's social media account uses memes to spread awareness. The most...

Tom Harper is the director of the spy thriller Heart of Stone. Skydance Media, Mockingbird Pictures, and Pilot Wave all contributed to its co-production. Alia uploaded images from the set and wrote: “My schedule for Heart Of Stone was completed in July 2022.” “Heart of Stone, you have my undivided attention. I’d want to thank the lovely Gal Gadot. Jamie Dornan, my director Tom Harper, and the entire team for the life-changing experience. I’m looking forward to you all seeing the movie and I’ll always be grateful for the love and attention I received. I’m coming home, though, for the time being.”

Alia will also appear professionally in Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Events News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story