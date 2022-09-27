Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor begins the week with ‘sweet angel energy

Articles
  • Janhvi Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood newcomer.
  • She debuted in 2018’s Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter.
  • Janhvi has only appeared in a few films, yet she’s already a star.
Janhvi Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood newcomer. She debuted in 2018’s Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She hasn’t looked back since. Janhvi has only appeared in a few films, yet she’s already a star. Janhvi entertains her admirers on social media by sharing her personal and professional life. Janhvi posted a selfie yesterday. See.

Janhvi shared a new selfie from inside a car yesterday using the “story” feature on her Instagram account. Janhvi is wearing a white salwar kameez in the picture. Her hair was down and she wore only a little bit of dewy makeup. The actress Gunjan Saxena paired the outfit with a pair of small silver earrings. As she took the picture, she smiled at the camera. She put “Sweet angel energy (for today)” as the caption for the photo she shared.

Janhvi Kapoor

Last seen in GoodLuck Jerry with Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. She’s preparing for Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao. Yesterday, the actress posted photographs on social media and told fans she’s leaving for Mr & Mrs Mahi’s outdoor shoot. Janhvi Kapoor captioned: “TGIF! #MrandMrsMahi outside, wish me luck!”

Janhvi will also act in Boney Kapoor’s version of Malayalam film Helen, Mili, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Bawaal co-stars Varun Dhawan. Nitesh Tiwari, who won a National Award for Chhichhore, directed it.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor says “wish me luck” before Mr & Mrs Mahi outdoor shoot
Janhvi Kapoor says “wish me luck” before Mr & Mrs Mahi outdoor shoot

Janhvi Kapoor is a brilliant actor. She debuted in 2018 with Shashank...

