Janhvi Kapoor dances on Rekha’s song Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Video

Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

The actor was seen dancing with her friend to Rekha’s hit song Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

Janhvi also shared a photo of her younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

Sharing the photos and cuts, Janhvi expressed, “Trying to keep it together #literally.”

In one photograph Janhvi presented with her boxing gloves, in another she made a miserable face and in one more, which seemed to be a genuine picture, she looked stunned.

Khushi Kapoor was dozing on a couch in one photograph. Janhvi wore a white anarkali in a video as she moved to Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

One fan remarked, “Beautiful.”.

Another one kidded, “Khushi looks like a boy in this one.”

While one stated, “This video is giving full Umrao Jaan vibes,” numerous others dropped heart emoticons in the remarks part of the post.

Janhvi and Khushi are late entertainer Sridevi and film maker Boney Kapoor’s girls. Khushi will before long be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies.

The film will likewise check Shah Rukh Khan’s girl Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s film debut.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, close by Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen next in Mili, upheld by her dad Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi got done with going for the film the year before. The endurance thrill ride, coordinated by Mathukutty Xavier, is the change of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen.

Xavier had likewise coordinated the first film. The film will likewise star entertainers Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

Aside from Mili, Janhvi has numerous different activities ready to go, like Mr And Mrs Mahi inverse entertainer Rajkummar Rao. She as of late wrapped up the shooting of Bawaal, which was shot in different unfamiliar areas. The film will likewise star Varun Dhawan.

