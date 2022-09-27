On Nirmal Kapoor’s 88th birthday, her family members sent her heartfelt birthday wishes.

On Nirmal Kapoor’s 88th birthday, her family members sent her heartfelt birthday wishes. Earlier on Tuesday, actor Anil Kapoor posted a photo of his family that included his daughter Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu. Later on Tuesday night, everyone in Nirmal Kapoor’s family decided to have a big party for his birthday.

Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, as well as Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and his wife, were seen arriving at the party site to celebrate the event. The paparazzi took pictures of all of these family members as they arrived at the event. Sanjay Kapoor, on the other hand, went to Instagram and posted several pictures from inside the party. Sanjay posted the pictures on Facebook and wrote, “Birthday party #family.”

Sonam Kapoor didn’t go to the party because she was sick, but now we know that actress Janhvi Kapoor also didn’t go because she had to work. The Dhadak actress wrote on her Instagram story, “FOMO.” to show that she wasn’t too happy about it. Happy Birthday, Dadi! Love You” and put a red heart emoji next to it.

Kapoor is also working on a sports movie called “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” with Rajkummar Rao and an action movie called “Bawaal” with actor Varun Dhawan.

Also, Shanaya Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback picture of Nirmal Kapoor with her granddaughters Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula Kapoor, and Shanaya too. However, Sonam, Rhea, and Arjun Kapoor are missing from the frame.

Nirmal Kapoor married film producer Surinder Kapoor and had Reena, Anil, Sanjay, and Boney.

Boney Kapoor’s children and Nirmal Kapoor’s grandchildren are Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, and Anshula. Shanaya is Anil Kapoor’s daughter and Sonam’s.

