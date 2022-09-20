Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in Saree as she looks ravishing

She appeared in a photo shoot in an adorable saree.

Janhvi Kapoor, the ever-charming Bollywood actress and model who is well known for her bold and blunt personality, recently appeared in a photoshoot in an adorable saree and left fans stunned with her sizzling look. She brings glamour to whatever she wears, without a doubt. The diva in this saree is pure bliss.

Her appearance was praised by her fans. Janhvi dazzled everyone with her minimal cosmetics, tight hairstyle, and good jewelry. She is skilled in carrying sarees of various textiles.

The diva, who has a great preference for beauty, was flawless in her glam look. She had a polished, dewy appearance and allowed her kohl-lined eyes speak for themselves. She selected a brick-pink lip shade to round off her look.

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress. She was born on March 6, 1997, in India. She began her acting career with the film Dharak, which was released in 2018.

