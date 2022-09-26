Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her ‘Happy Monday’ look

The actress posted beautiful photos of herself wearing a white outfit on Instagram.

The photos are being liked by fans and have more than 426,656 likes this far.

The actress has managed to give us pure goals by looking stunning every time she wears something different.

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress. She was born on March 6, 1997, in India. She began her acting career with the film “Dharak,” which was released in 2018.

The actress posted beautiful photos of herself wearing a white outfit on Instagram with the caption, “happy Monday, wish me luck for my # MrandMrsMahi outdoor.”

Take a look!

The next film Janhvi Kapoor will appear in, opposite Rajkummar Rao, is Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She’ll also be seen in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, which will be her first project with her father, Boney Kapoor, who is the movie’s producer.