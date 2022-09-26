Advertisement
Edition: English
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her ‘Happy Monday’ look

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her ‘Happy Monday’ look

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress. She was born on March 6, 1997, in India. She began her acting career with the film “Dharak,” which was released in 2018.

The actress posted beautiful photos of herself wearing a white outfit on Instagram with the caption, “happy Monday, wish me luck for my # MrandMrsMahi outdoor.”

Take a look!

Janhvi Kapoor has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks. The photos are being liked by fans and have more than 426,656 likes this far.

The actress has managed to give us pure goals by looking stunning every time she wears something different.

The next film Janhvi Kapoor will appear in, opposite Rajkummar Rao, is Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.  She’ll also be seen in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, which will be her first project with her father, Boney Kapoor, who is the movie’s producer.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News


Download The BOL News App


End of Article
