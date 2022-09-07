Janhvi Kapoor preps up for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, began filming in May of this year.

After giving a strong performance in Good Luck Jerry, the Dhadak actress posted sporadic photos on social media to give her fans and followers a peek into her personal life.

Janhvi Kapoor has revealed snippets of her filmmaking preparation.

Advertisement

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, began filming in May of this year. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is marketed as a touching tale about aspirations in cricket. Janhvi Kapoor has revealed snippets of her filmmaking preparation. In the pictures, the actress may be seen enjoying a cricket camp. Janhvi Kapoor, who was born to producer Boney Kapoor and the late, iconic actress Sridevi, spares no effort to nail her design sense. After giving a strong performance in Good Luck Jerry, the Dhadak actress posted sporadic photos on social media to give her fans and followers a peek into her personal life.

The Dhadak actress published a post today with ten unrelated images and videos from her recent days.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao spoke candidly on the idea of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi by Sharan Sharma. The actor responded, “How do you know? ” when asked if he is portraying a cricket player in this sporting drama. You’ve read the script, right? Returning to the subject, he said, “Cricket plays a significant role in the movie, but it’s not the sole subject. It deals with interpersonal connections and handling human emotions, or how we experience life. I can’t say too much about it just now.

Regarding his relationship with Janhvi, the actor continued, “I am extremely forward to work with Janhvi again. She is fantastic and exceptionally talented, in my opinion. Since the release of Dhadak, I have been stating that she has a promising future. Once more, Sharan is a talented and young filmmaker. He is eager to collaborate with a motivated group. “Sharan is highly diligent and loves to focus on the details. He continues to write and make such adjustments whenever he gets the time.

Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, which was a commercial success. She went on to receive a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for playing the titular aviator in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Though she has appeared only in a few films, but she manages to keep her fans updated about what is happening in her life on a constant basis.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will appear in Mili, a remake of Helen, alongside Sunny Kaushal. Additionally, Kapoor has committed to the action movie Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and the sports movie Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Advertisement

Also Read Janvhi Kapoor slays in her recent outfit Janvhi Kapoor, a Bollywood diva, recently made a fashion statement in a...