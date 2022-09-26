Janhvi Kapoor dances on Zingaat in white saree at party
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash was attended by a lot...
Janhvi Kapoor is a brilliant actor. She debuted in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s love drama Dhadak, starring Ishaan Khatter. The actress, who was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry, is currently preparing for Mr & Mrs Mahi, which stars Rajkummar Rao.
The actress posted photos on social media and told fans she’s leaving for Mr & Mrs Mahi’s outdoor shoot. Janhvi Kapoor captioned: “TGIF! #MrandMrsMahi outside, wish me luck!” Manish Malhotra wrote: “Gorgeous Always.” Orhan Awatramani said, “It’s a sad Monday because I’m not with you.” Sharan Sharma, who directed Janhvi’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will direct Mr & Mahi. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will produce.
The actress trained for six months to play a cricketer in the film. Janhvi and Rajkummar’s second film together after Roohi, which starred Varun Sharma. The actress portrays Mahima, and Rajkummar plays Mahendra.
Janhvi will also act in Boney Kapoor’s version of Malayalam film Helen, Mili, opposite Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Bawaal co-stars Varun Dhawan. Nitesh Tiwari, who won a National Award for Chhichhore, directed it.
