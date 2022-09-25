Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS photo from the set of Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS photo from the set of Bawaal

Articles
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS photo from the set of Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS photo from the set of Bawaal

Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback photo from Bawaal set in Poland.
  • She is seen sitting on the bonnet of a vintage car with Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao.
  • Next up she will act in ‘Mili’ produced by her father, Boney Kapoor.
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is a leading Bollywood actress who never fails to impress her admirers with her lovely photographs and videos. She turns heads with her bright avatars in public. Kapoor debuted in 2018’s ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and hasn’t looked back. On Saturday, September 24, the Ghost Stories actress posted a throwback photo to Instagram, impressing followers.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback image on Instagram: “#bawaal days with the crew. Missing this lot and Europe.”

In the photo, she wore a white and red t-shirt with shorts. For the photo, the actress wore her hair open. The outdoor photo features lush grass and blue skies. The shot shows her posing on the bonnet of a vintage car. The photo was taken in Poland, where Bawaal was shot. Another shot in the tweet showed Varun Dhawan atop the car’s bonnet.

Take a look at the photo below:

The 25-year-old actress was recently seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry,’ the Hindi remake of Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara. After Roohi, she reunited with Rajkummar Rao for Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, a romantic cricket film. She will then act in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of ‘Helen’ produced by her father, Boney Kapoor. She has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Dhawan and Kapoor’s first film together. Bawaal opens April 7 next year.

Advertisement

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in Saree as she looks ravishing
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in Saree as she looks ravishing

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress. The diva, who has a great...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story