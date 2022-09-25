Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS photo from the set of Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback photo from Bawaal set in Poland.

She is seen sitting on the bonnet of a vintage car with Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao.

Next up she will act in ‘Mili’ produced by her father, Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor is a leading Bollywood actress who never fails to impress her admirers with her lovely photographs and videos. She turns heads with her bright avatars in public. Kapoor debuted in 2018’s ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and hasn’t looked back. On Saturday, September 24, the Ghost Stories actress posted a throwback photo to Instagram, impressing followers.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback image on Instagram: “#bawaal days with the crew. Missing this lot and Europe.”

In the photo, she wore a white and red t-shirt with shorts. For the photo, the actress wore her hair open. The outdoor photo features lush grass and blue skies. The shot shows her posing on the bonnet of a vintage car. The photo was taken in Poland, where Bawaal was shot. Another shot in the tweet showed Varun Dhawan atop the car’s bonnet.

Take a look at the photo below:

The 25-year-old actress was recently seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry,’ the Hindi remake of Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara. After Roohi, she reunited with Rajkummar Rao for Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, a romantic cricket film. She will then act in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of ‘Helen’ produced by her father, Boney Kapoor. She has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Dhawan and Kapoor’s first film together. Bawaal opens April 7 next year.

