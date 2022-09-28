Janhvi Kapoor wishes Milli co-star Sunny Kaushal on his birthday

Sunny Kaushal’s birthday is today.

Sunny Kaushal’s birthday is today. He was last seen in Shiddat with Radhika Madan. Sunshine Music Tours and Travels was his first film (2016). Sunny later played supporting roles in Gold, starring Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy. The actor’s film Milli co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa. His Malayalam flick Helen was remade (2019).

Janhvi Kapoor shared an unseen photo with Sunny on his birthday. It was captioned: “@sunsunnykhez 🙂 Always be this amazing individual that helps others construct sand castles. Have the best year!” Mathukutty Xavier directs and Boney Kapoor produces. Manoj Pahwa plays Mili’s father and Sunny her boyfriend.

Katrina Kaif also wished her brother-in-law a happy birthday on Instagram earlier today. She wrote, “Jeete raho, khush raho (Live long, be happy)” The pictures were from her wedding celebrations with Vicky Kaushal, which took place at the Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in December of last year.

Janhvi will be in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, her next job. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who won a National Award and is best known for the movie Chhichhore, which came out in 2019. She also has a movie with Rajkummar Rao called Mr. & Mrs. Sunny, on the other hand, will next be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, a suspense thriller with Yami Gautam. He has also worked with Neetu Kapoor on a Hindi movie that hasn’t been named yet.

