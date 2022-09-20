Janhvi Kapoor wishes paparazzi in cute gesture, watch video

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in Saree as she looks ravishing
Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress. The diva, who has a great...
Fans praised Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘cutest gesture’ The actor was spotted outside her Mumbai gym, when she wished a paparazzo ‘good birthday.
Janhvi Kapoor was seen Tuesday outside a Mumbai gym. The Good Luck Jerry actor greeted paparazzi after her workout. Janhvi Kapoor greeted the photographers and asked about Ajay. The actor’s wife wished him happy birthday. Janhvi’s contact with paparazzi was praised on Instagram as the ‘cutest gesture’ Janhvi Kapoor performs Dil Cheez Kya Hai
Janhvi left the gym wearing red shorts, a grey top, and slippers. As she was leaving, the actor asked, “Ajay ji kahan hai (where is he)? Aaj unka birthday hai (today is his birthday).” Janhvi told the actor, “Please wish him from my side. I will also wish him a happy birthday personally.” A fan responded to Janhvi’s gesture by saying, “She’s such a sweetheart.” Others posted heart emojis.
Janhvi was recently sighted at a gathering with sister Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap. Ahan Shetty and Akansha Ranjan were there. Janhvi, Khushi, and Aaliyah posted Instagram photos from the party.
Mr And Mrs Mahi co-stars Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao. She’s planning Mili with Sunny Kaushal. This is her first film with father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in April 2023. Nitesh Tiwari leads it.
