Jannat Mirza celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani tik toker. She got fame from the videos she used to upload on the social networking site Tik Tok. She continues to win the hearts of millions of her fans.

Around 20 million people follow the 22-year-old beauty on TikTok, while 3.5 million people follow her on Instagram.

TikTok star Jannat celebrated her birthday and shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations with her fans and followers on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, “It’s my birthday.”

Take a look!

Giving a glimpse of the beautiful decor and scrumptious-looking cake, Jannat was dressed to the nines looking super pretty.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

