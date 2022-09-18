Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jannat Mirza’s loved-up clicks with beau goes viral

Jannat Mirza’s loved-up clicks with beau goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Jannat Mirza’s loved-up clicks with beau goes viral

Jannat Mirza’s loved-up clicks with beau goes viral

Advertisement
  • Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza has 20 million followers.
  • She is one of the most adored and followed TikTok stars in Pakistan.
  • Her fiancé Umer Butt and her sister Alishba’s engagement party have generated a lot of buzz.
Advertisement

Popular Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza is well-known. With 20 million TikTok followers, she is one of the most adored and followed TikTok stars in Pakistan. The first Pakistani TikTok star to amass such a big fanbase is Jannat. Because of her exceptional content, she has quickly experienced success. Jannat has also made an appearance in Syed Noor’s Punjabi film “Tere Bajrey Di Rakhi.”

Jannat has an incredible fan base, and her followers adore her. Events involving her family also generate a lot of buzz, and images and videos of Jannat Mirza go viral. The most recent photos of Jannat Mirza from her sister Alishba’s engagement party are extremely popular. Her followers are falling head over heels for her and her fiancé Umer Butt’s charming chemistry, and they can’t get enough of how they get along. Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt have posted images of themselves together as a couple along with heartwarming messages. View the photos of Jannat and Umer!

Advertisement

Also Read

Jannat Mirza faces backlash for flaunting money at Alishba Anjum’s engagement
Jannat Mirza faces backlash for flaunting money at Alishba Anjum’s engagement

TikTok stars Alishba Anjum recently got engaged. Jannat Mirza is a TikToker-turned-actress...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Armeena Rana Khan welcomes a baby girl
Armeena Rana Khan welcomes a baby girl
Sidharth Malhotra chose 'Rabba Janda' for Mission Majnu
Sidharth Malhotra chose 'Rabba Janda' for Mission Majnu
Denise Van Outen flaunts in a white swimsuit
Denise Van Outen flaunts in a white swimsuit
SRK tweets: From AbRam's Christmas to Pathaan's trailer
SRK tweets: From AbRam's Christmas to Pathaan's trailer
TikTok couple Dr Madiha Khan and MJ Ahsan announce their pregnancy
TikTok couple Dr Madiha Khan and MJ Ahsan announce their pregnancy
Jon Kasdan on that sweet Graydon moment in episode 5 of 'Willow'
Jon Kasdan on that sweet Graydon moment in episode 5 of 'Willow'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story