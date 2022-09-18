Jannat Mirza’s loved-up clicks with beau goes viral

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza has 20 million followers.

She is one of the most adored and followed TikTok stars in Pakistan.

Her fiancé Umer Butt and her sister Alishba’s engagement party have generated a lot of buzz.

Popular Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza is well-known. With 20 million TikTok followers, she is one of the most adored and followed TikTok stars in Pakistan. The first Pakistani TikTok star to amass such a big fanbase is Jannat. Because of her exceptional content, she has quickly experienced success. Jannat has also made an appearance in Syed Noor’s Punjabi film “Tere Bajrey Di Rakhi.”

Jannat has an incredible fan base, and her followers adore her. Events involving her family also generate a lot of buzz, and images and videos of Jannat Mirza go viral. The most recent photos of Jannat Mirza from her sister Alishba’s engagement party are extremely popular. Her followers are falling head over heels for her and her fiancé Umer Butt’s charming chemistry, and they can’t get enough of how they get along. Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt have posted images of themselves together as a couple along with heartwarming messages. View the photos of Jannat and Umer!

