Jason Momoa displays a fresh head tattoo

Jason Momoa finally reveals his new look after shaving his hair in early September, 2022.

The 43-year-old actor displayed his elaborate tribal tattoo, which is a replica of the one on his arm, on Instagram on September 15th.

Momoa enthusiastically declared in the caption that Hawaiian Airlines will once more carry his water bottle brand to reduce the usage of single-use plastics. In 2022, he introduced his own line of Mananalu Pure Water aluminum-bottled water.

“Here we go @hawaiianairlines is back we’re going to New Zealand HAWAII TO AOTEROA Mahalo to my OHANA for being there for me yesterday @suluape_keone it was a true honor 20 years in the making. So stoked @mananalu.water is on the flight mahalo again @hawaiianairlines help stop single use plastic. Always on the roam @soill Aloha j.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

The actor also shared a series of snaps that showed off the traditional way of how he got his ink. He also mentioned that he was “honoured to be a part of it”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

The Dune actor previously uploaded a video to Instagram showing him getting his long hair cut, chopped, and nearly completely shaved by a close friend. Fans were in utter shock and awe. According to the actor, he did it to raise awareness against the use of single-use plastics.

“We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it,” wrote Momoa on IG.

“It goes into our land, goes into our ocean. I’m just seeing some things in our ocean that are so sad, so please, anything you do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives – help me,” he added.

The actor has revealed who he will be portraying in this world of car-centric heists and world-saving after things didn’t work out for him to play the brother of Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in Hobbs & Shaw, claims CinemaBlend. Momoa is reportedly getting ready to participate in Fast & Furious 10.

