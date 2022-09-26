Jason Momoa film Slumberland to hit the big screen

Slumberland is the next Jason Momoa film to hit the big screen.

The story follows a young girl who finds a hidden map to the kingdom of Slumberland.

Marlow Barkley plays Nemo, and co-stars with Momoa in the film.

Slumberland, the next Jason Momoa film, has been given a sneak preview by Netflix at its most recent TUDUM event.

A loose version of the beloved Little Nemo in Slumberland, Slumberland deviates significantly from the comic book source material.

The story revolves around a young girl named Nemo who finds a hidden map to the surreal kingdom of Slumberland. After falling asleep, she wakes up in the mystical world of the subconscious, where she meets Flip, a bizarre rogue in the realm.

She can navigate dreams and escape horrors with Flip’s assistance in the hope that she may one day be able to see her deceased father again.

Marlow Barkley, who plays the young Nemo, co-stars with Momoa. Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Humberly Gonzalez are also featured in the cast.

At the event, Barkley shared about their characters. “In the movie, Nemo’s relationship with Flip starts off rocky because he doesn’t want her to be there, but she hangs on to this connection with Flip because she thinks he can help her find her dad.”

With her relationship with Momoa on-set, she added. “He made me feel so welcomed. We would joke around on set, racing each other and singing funny songs. He made me feel like we had known each other for years.”