Jason Sudeikis talks about upcoming Ted Lasso season 3

Jason Sudeikis had a huge night on Tuesday. The actor who played Ted Lasso was honoured with the award for Outstanding Lead Role for the second consecutive year in addition to receiving the golden trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. Even if the actor’s custody dispute with Olivia Wilde is still in the news, the Emmys 2022 were all about the amazing work produced by the industry in the previous 12 months.

Celebrities rejoiced for one another as numerous huge winners during the ceremony. Sudeikis walked forward to honour the series’ creators during his statement after accepting the prize for his comedy series with his ensemble cast and crew.

Being the comic that he is, Sudeikis jokedly called out the show for only giving them 30 seconds to speak after winning such a significant category as he slipped out, “We just got here,” after reading the time on the monitor. The crew took their sweet time to the stage, giving Sudeikis only 30 seconds to finish his speech.

The show’s main character praised the cast members both on and off stage and the production team throughout her address. Additionally, he expressed his gratitude to the “Covid squad” of the programme, noting that season 2 of the series was challenging to shoot but was made possible by the team.

At the conclusion, Sudeikis talked about how the show is about “good and evil, it is about the truth and lies, but it is mostly about our response to those things,” before bringing up his children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, and saying a brief “I love you very much.” He then made a brief mention of the forthcoming season 3 of Ted Lasso, “Yeah we’ll see you for season 3 at some point.”

