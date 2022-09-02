Jayden son of Britney Spears expresses his desire to have her cured

Britney Spears responded to her son’s criticism.

She also made fun of Jayden’s father Presten Spears.

I assisted your father, who has been jobless for 15 years.

Finally responding to her son Jayden’s remarks, Britney Spears posts on her own social media platforms.

In her most recent social media post on Instagram, the celebrity clarified everything.

The actress wrote, “My love for my children has no limits, and it truly upsets me to know his outburst of saying I wasn’t up to his standards as a mother.”

“Perhaps one day we can actually meet and discuss this honestly,” she said.

“My beloved child, You can clarify to me why our family would act in such a way toward anyone! I assisted your father, who has been jobless for 15 years. You guys don’t have to worry about someone checking up on you to make sure you’re doing your homework, so I guess that makes it simpler for you guys.

She also made fun of Jayden’s father Presten before she finished by saying, “I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day aids your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION!”

“As I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for nothing, I entirely understand your urge to live with your father.”

