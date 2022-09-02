Advertisement
Jeh Ali Khan looks as lovely in yellow shoes and round hat

Articles
  • Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media.
  • Recently shared some throwback pictures with Kareena Kapoor and Jehangir Ali Khan.
  • She captioned it, ‘With LOVE From Me to YOU! Hat..trick! #love’.
Saba Ali Khan is seen holding Jeh Ali Khan in her lap as she modeled for the photos. In the third picture, Jeh baba is seen looking charming as a button in a round cap and yellow stops up.

She subtitled it, ‘With LOVE From Me to YOU! Hat..trick! #love #you #jehjaan #London #days #tbt.’

Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s sister may be away from the spotlight however she is very dynamic via virtual entertainment.

She is in many cases seen sharing pictures and recordings of her family with her supporters.

Staying aware of the equivalent, Saba as of late shared a few legacy pictures of herself where she is seen presenting with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s more youthful child Jehangir Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

When she shared the photographs, remarks poured in from all sides. While one fan composed, ‘Masha Allah great family’, another one added, ‘Aww….lots of love to Jeh baba…’.

The photos are clearly from July this year when Kareena and Saif had streamed off to London with the children.

Saba Ali Khan had additionally gone along with them in London and had imparted a few charming pictures to Jeh.

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
