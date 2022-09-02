Jehangir Ali Khan looks distracted in pics shared by Saba from London trip

Saba shared images from her London vacation with Jehangir on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “With LOVE From Me to YOU! (red heart and nazar amulet emojis).”

Jehangir Ali Khan unseen pictures shared by Saba Ali Khan on instagram from her London vacation.

Jehangir Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan’s nephew and the child of Saif Ali Khan, an actor, was seen to the public for the first time. Saba shared the fresh images on Instagram while posing with Jehangir, commonly known as Jeh, when they were exploring London.

Saba appeared in the pictures sporting a hat, white sneakers, and a long, patterned dress in white. Jehangir chose to wear yellow crocs, a blue shirt, and a white T-shirt.

In the first image, Jehangir was cradled in Saba Ali Khan’s arms while she was sitting on a log.

The next picture showed Saba grinning and posing for the camera as Jehangir continued to stare at the ground.

Jehangir was seen in the last image standing by himself in a London park and gazing into the lens.

Sharing the pictures, Saba captioned the post, “With LOVE From Me to YOU! (red heart and nazar amulet emojis). Hat..trick! (grinning face with smiling eyes emoji).” She also added the hashtags–love you Jeh jaan, London days, TBT. Saba also wrote, “(TAG…you know the drill!) (Camera emoji): Original pics.”

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “You are completely dedicated towards your family.” Another person said, “Sooooo cute baby love you Jeh.” “Adorable phopho (aunty) with sweet Jehangir,” commented another fan. “Sooooo cute baby, love you Jeh,” read a comment. “Aww….lots of love to Jeh baba…” said an Instagram user.

Saba regularly shares pictures of her family members on Instagram. In July, she shared a picture from the same location with Jehangir. She wrote, “Jeh baba n Bua Jaan….He’s looking at the camera with the nawab glare!! Lol. NOT upset just ..what’s taking the photographer so long? We were having a great time while Jeh decided to explore the park.”

Earlier this year, Jehangir travelled to the UK with his parents–Saif and Kareena Kapoor and elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. Previously too, Saba shared pictures with Jehangir as they sat in a London park. She wrote, “The best times … are with my munchkins! Bonding with my nephew…! Missed the other brother n niece too!

