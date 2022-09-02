Jemima Goldsmith plays her part in helping the flood victims

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been outspoken about the terrible floods there. She has been pleading with and asking businesses and individuals to give.

Jemima Goldsmith recently took action to support the flood victims. The British screenwriter revealed that she will auction off her upcoming movie, “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” to raise money for Pakistani flood victims.

The highest bidder will also have the opportunity to watch the movie with 20 of his or her friends at a private screening, she continued, “In aid of Pakistan’s flood victims. We are auctioning a private screening in London for up to 20 people of our film ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ See you there.”

At 12:15 PM BST on September 8, the auction comes to a close. The opening offer is GBP 2,000, and the minimum bid increment is £500.

Lily James plays Zoe, a documentary filmmaker for whom swiping right to find Mr. Right has only resulted in terrible dates and fascinating stories, much to the dismay of her obstinate mother Cath.