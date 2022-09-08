“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” wins best comedy at the Rome film festival

Fans were astounded by the British rom-com What’s Love Got To Do With It’s teaser

The teaser for the movie, which will be released on January 27 in theatres, was posted by the wife of the former president of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and British director Jemima Goldsmith.

Is it preferable to stroll into love rather than fall into it, said the two and a half-minute trailer’s subtitle?

Is it better to walk into love, than fall into it? 💕 Watch the official trailer for WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?— starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudhry and Emma Thompson — in UK cinemas January 27, 2023 pic.twitter.com/jQGb9B9pQ7 — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) September 7, 2022

The cross-cultural romance film, written by Jemima Goldsmith, was directed by Shekhar Kapoor. In addition to Sajal Ali and renowned Indian performer Shabana Azmi, it also stars British actors Liliy James, Shahzad Latif, and Emma Thompson in the key parts.

The enticing teaser opens with Kazim (Shahzad Latif) and Zoe having a casual conversation. In his role as a doctor from an average Pakistani household, Kazim is paired with Zoe, a British neighbour and filmmaker.

Due to two cultural disparities, Zoe became puzzled when Kazim revealed to her that his marriage was planned. The curious neighbour then devised a method to document the entire notion while filming the procedure, which is guaranteed to astound viewers.

