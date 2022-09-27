Advertisement
Jenna Bush Hager shares 'Magical' moment of taking daughters to White House, see photos

Jenna Bush Hager shares ‘Magical’ moment of taking daughters to White House, see photos

Articles
Jenna Bush Hager shares ‘Magical’ moment of taking daughters to White House, see photos

Jenna Bush Hager didn’t want her children to write christmas wishlist this year

  • Jenna Bush Hager visited the White House with her daughters over the weekend.
  • She and her family were there to see Elton John perform.
  • The former first ladies mom Laura Bush and husband Henry Hager also joined them.
Over the weekend, Jenna Bush Hager had the opportunity to spend special time with her daughters. Today co-host went to the White House to see Elton John perform with her husband Henry Hager, daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9, and mother Laura Bush.

Bush Hager said on Monday’s episode of Today that she believed it would be a wonderful opportunity for her daughters to visit her historic former house for the first time once she learned that her mom was interested in coming after the invitation was issued.

She admitted, “I’ve never taken my kids since once you leave, you really don’t get invited back.”

Bush Hager noted that she had been to the location for interviews with former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and talked about how great it was to return with her daughters.

“It was just very wild to walk around — like my mom was showing them, ‘That’s where Jenna and Barbara had a room.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager)

Also Read

Jenna Bush Hager criticizes Kim Kardashian over daughter’s birthday party
Jenna Bush Hager criticizes Kim Kardashian over daughter’s birthday party

Jenna criticised Kim Kardashian for an "over-the-top" celebration for daughter's birthday. She...

