Jennifer Aniston wears a grey sweater ‘The Morning Show’

  • Jennifer Aniston never ceases to astound her admirers with her stunning appearance.
  • On the sets of “The Morning Show,” Jennifer Aniston stuns viewers in a grey knit sweater and jeans.
  • The 53-year-old star of the Apple TV+ series Murder Mystery was photographed while filming the third season in Coney Island, New York.
Jennifer Aniston never ceases to astound her admirers with her stunning appearance.

Fans were astounded by the Friends star’s recent appearance with her new co-star Jon Hamm on the sets of The Morning Show

On the sets of “The Morning Show,” Jennifer Aniston stuns viewers in a grey knit sweater and jeans.
The 53-year-old star of the Apple TV+ series Murder Mystery was photographed while filming the third season in Coney Island, New York.

Aniston, who portrays newscaster Alex Levy, looked gorgeous while wearing a grey long-sleeve pullover sweater over a black tee that was visible through the knitwear.

The Just Go With It actress accessorised her winter outfits with dark wash denim pants to showcase her beautiful appearance and flawless body.

Regular glasses that were perched on the neckline of her top completed her appearance. The actress had a deep part in her famous blonde hair, which was left uncombed by the wind.

The Mad Men star, on the other hand, was strolling in black boots, a grey T-shirt under a cargo jacket, and black pants.

The Morning Show also features Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup in addition to Aniston and Hamm.

