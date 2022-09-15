Jennifer Garner and John Miller will soon get married, insider

Miller popped the question following her 50th birthday celebrations in April 2022.

The news follows Affleck’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez and J.Lo’s nuptials.

Jennifer Garner will reportedly soon be making her way down the aisle after apparently saying yes to her boyfriend John Miller, following the nuptials of her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

According to an article in OK! Magazine, the CaliGroup CEO proposed to the Adam Project star after her 50th birthday celebrations in April 2022.

The insider denied the claims that Garner is getting married solely because her ex-husband and ex-wife had exchanged vows, saying, “Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,”

According to the insider, “They’d already decided they want a long-term future together.”

“It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official.”

After the actor’s divorce from Affleck in 2018, Garner and Miller were romantically involved. But after splitting up in 2020, they reconnected in April 2021.

The news of their engagement has not yet been confirmed by either of the individuals involved.

