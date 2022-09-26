Jennifer Garner steps out in style wearing black skirt and white top

Jennifer Garner once more shows off her diamond eternity band
The ex of Ben Affleck also modeled a name tag that said...
Jennifer Garner went outside in style in Santa Monica early on Sunday morning, while running a few errands.
The actress, 50, looked stunning as always as she dressed comfortably for her outing, donning a short-sleeved shirt and a black skirt.
Amidst her hectic schedule, the 13 Going On 30 actress recently travelled to New York City to attend The Fast Company Innovation Festival and spoke about her startup, Once Upon A Farm.
The celebrity slipped the cotton top inside the black skirt’s waistband, which hung below her knees.
The beauty made a few stops during her Sunday morning outing and seemed to be in good spirits.
The Adam Project actress completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the glaring light.
Jennifer recently made an appearance at The Fast Company Innovation Festival, which took place earlier on Thursday in the centre of New York City.
