Jennifer Lawrence advises the actors of “Hunger Games” prequel

Jennifer Lawrence was at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She had advice for the cast of The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

“Just have fun — don’t worry about anything,” she said.

The actress present at the Toronto International Film Festival, who is unquestionably best known for her iconic and magnificent performance as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, could not help but offer her proposal.

When asked to offer advice to the group, the Joy actress said,”Oh, and the prequel? You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don’t worry about anything” when asked by reporters.

Jennifer Lawrence shares her advice for the cast of ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.’ pic.twitter.com/93EawXrA2e — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 10, 2022

In August, Lionsgate released the first image of Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler from the next prequel movie, which will hit theatres in November 2023.

On November 17, 2023, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit theatres.

