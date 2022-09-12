Jennifer Lawrence heats up internet wearing sheer black gown at TIFF

Causeway, starring Brian Tyree Henry and Linda Emond, had its international premiere.

The movie is the debut production from Lawrence’s production firm Excellent Cadaver.

She also served as the film’s producer.

Jennifer Lawrence’s stunning new sartorial statement has just increased the temperature online.

In Toronto, Canada, the third day of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival has just begun.

One of the movies having its international premiere is the psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.

When the actress made her stunning entrance at the Royal Alexandra Theatre wearing a sheer black gown, she attracted a lot of attention for her attire.

As she posed for pictures on the red carpet, Lawrence, 32, who also served as the film’s producer, exuded confidence.

The leading lady completed her ensemble by wearing a pair of black strappy heels, wearing her blonde hair long and flowing to approximately the middle of her back, and looking as lovely as ever.

Henry, 40, was dressed in a pinkish suit, dress shirt, and brown leather shoes when Lawrence took a break to cuddle up next to him.

The movie’s two leads joined co-star Linda Emond, director Lila Neugebauer, and producer Justine Ciarrocchid for a group shot. The movie is the debut production from Lawrence’s production firm Excellent Cadaver.

