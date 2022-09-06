Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a new addition to their family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a new addition to their family

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a new addition to their family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a new addition to their family

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted leaving an animal rescue centre with an animal container.
  • JLo’s twins Max and Emme were seen carrying the cardboard carton.
  • Looks like they got a new member
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck were observed lugging an animal cage home last weekend, indicating that they had a new addition to their family.

The Daily Mail received photos of the Marry Me actor and Argo star making a public display of devotion while out in Los Angeles with JLo’s twins Max and Emme.

The family was photographed leaving a city animal rescue centre and then returning with an animal container, indicating that they had adopted a companion animal.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The newlyweds wore matching white shirts for their outing, with Lopez wearing blue jeans and Affleck wearing khaki slacks.

Advertisement

The photos show the two getting cosy as Lopez murmured something into Affleck’s ear as they entered the rescue centre.

Lopez’s daughter Emme was later seen carrying the cardboard carton while laughing with their brother and a friend.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Also Read

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Ben and Jennifer, were photographed at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. They were...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story