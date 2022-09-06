Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a new addition to their family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted leaving an animal rescue centre with an animal container.

JLo’s twins Max and Emme were seen carrying the cardboard carton.

Looks like they got a new member

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck were observed lugging an animal cage home last weekend, indicating that they had a new addition to their family.

The Daily Mail received photos of the Marry Me actor and Argo star making a public display of devotion while out in Los Angeles with JLo’s twins Max and Emme.

The family was photographed leaving a city animal rescue centre and then returning with an animal container, indicating that they had adopted a companion animal.

The newlyweds wore matching white shirts for their outing, with Lopez wearing blue jeans and Affleck wearing khaki slacks.

The photos show the two getting cosy as Lopez murmured something into Affleck’s ear as they entered the rescue centre.

Lopez’s daughter Emme was later seen carrying the cardboard carton while laughing with their brother and a friend.

