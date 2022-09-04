Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck latest romantic pics got viral

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed holding hands.

They were seen leaving an animal shelter with Jennifer’s twin daughters.

The power couple honeymooned in Italy after their opulent wedding last month.

Following their Saturday night outing in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can’t seem to keep their hands separate.

The hot celebrity pair was captured while holding hands as they strolled across the parking lot with Jennifer’s kids.

The power couple honeymooned in Italy after their opulent wedding last month at a Georgia mansion designed like a plantation.

The stunning couple, however, is currently back in their hometown of Los Angeles. On Saturday, they were seen leaving for an animal shelter with Jennifer’s twin daughters Max and Emme, both are 14 years old.

During their most recent encounter, Jennifer, who has twins with her third and most current ex-husband Marc Anthony, was obviously smitten with Ben.

They even had matching ensembles, displaying breezy white tops that were quite thin, shortly before Labor Day.

Jennifer’s most recent lewd appearance comes after she shared with her fans details about her and Ben’s $8.9 million Georgia mansion in her most recent On The Jennifer newsletter on Thursday.

