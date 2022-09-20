Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck signed anti-cheating agreement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly signed a multi-million anti-cheating clause.

JLo will receive $5 million if Affleck cheats on.

actor-director will get the same amount if Lopez deceits him.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly agreed to a significant anti-cheating clause, before getting married.

According to a story by known Magazine, the Marry Me actor and the Gone Girl star came to an arrangement to prevent any infidelity.

According to the agreement, JLo would receive a sizeable sum of $5 million if Affleck cheats, and vice versa if the actor-director cheats on Lopez.

This follows allegations Lopez is concerned her husband “might get bored” with her now that the honeymoon euphoria has “worn off.”

According to a source who spoke to Heatworld for Marca Magazine, “Now all the excitement from the weddings and honeymoons has worn off, Jen’s panicking that Ben might get bored of married life very quickly.”

The source added, “She feels immense pressure for this marriage to be successful and is doing everything she can to keep Ben happy and occupied.

“She’s trying to keep things fresh and exciting, and has even been trying to get him to join her punishing workouts and go to more events together so she can keep an eye on him.”

The couple exchanged vows once more during a lavish three-day party in Georgia after their private Las Vegas wedding in July of this year.

