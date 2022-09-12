Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet enjoy free time together

The 53-year-old enjoyed a girls’ day out with her stepdaughter.

Violet Affleck, 16, looked stunning in a floral shirt dress and black ankle boots.

The new wife of Ben Affleck is also the mother to twins Max and Emme.

As she spent a girls’ day out with Violet Affleck on Saturday, Jennifer Lopez demonstrated her relationship with the young girl.

The 53-year-old Lopez had a good time with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while taking her out to lunch in Beverly Hills.

The two were laughing and enjoying their time together. They were seen speaking, having lunch and walking along the street in the photographs released by an international news agency.

The actress, who is also a mother to twins Max and Emme, is becoming stronger and spending more time with her loved ones.

The new wife of Ben Affleck looked stunning with wide-leg cream pants, a white T-shirt, and a perm. A floral shirt dress and black ankle boots were Violet’s choice of attire, which also astounded spectators.

