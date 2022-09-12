Jennifer Lopez flaunts in a green dress at Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her sensational figure in LA.

She wore a plunging green strap dress.

She was taking her child Emme on Sunday shopping.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez looked totally stunning wearing a green dress while taking her youngster Emme on Sunday looking a swap meet in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-Wed Me celebrity – and Emme, 14, seemed to make a few buys while investigating the clamoring Melrose General store.

In spite of the relaxed idea of their trip, the vocalist actually figured out how to look as crushing as could be expected as she wore a plunging green strap dress that put the focus on her fit arms.

Exhibiting the snazzy outfit, Jennifer’s dress likewise included a thick strap collar and a plunging neck area featuring her cleavage.

To adorn her look she wore enormous loop studs and golden colored pilot shades

The 5ft5in magnificence raised her height in a bunch of strappy beige stage heels.

Emme, whom Jennifer has alluded to utilizing they/them pronouns, picked a relaxed and agreeable look with a loose earthy colored Shirt and blue jean shorts.

The entertainer’s family exposing comes simply a day after she invested somebody on-one energy with a more current individual from her mixed family: her better half Ben Affleck’s most established girl Violet, 16.

Also Read Josh Duhamel got married with Audra Mari on Saturday Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari ties knot this saturday. They got married...