Jennifer Lopez makes appeal for donations to relief organizations

Jennifer Lopez shares link to Hispanic Federation which is raising funds.

Vast amounts of damage are being reported across the island.

Roads turned into raging torrents while newly constructed bridges were washed away.

Jennifer Lopez has made a sincere appeal for people to give to relief organizations in Puerto Rico, where she was born and raised, after Hurricane Fiona caused terrible flooding on the Caribbean island.

The Marry Me actress, whose parents are Puerto Rican and she was born in New York, used her social media account on Tuesday to tweet a link to the Hispanic Federation’s fundraising campaign.

Those who are unfamiliar, Massive amounts of damage are being reported all over the island as a result of the hurricane, with highways becoming inundated by raging rivers and even freshly built bridges that were built in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017 being destroyed.

It is crucial that we take action to support our relatives in Puerto Rico and, as of late, the Dominican Republic, J-Lo wrote in her letter.

‘I’m teaming up with the @hispanicfederation in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.”

President Joe Biden approved the declaration of a state of emergency earlier on Sunday. Ports in Puerto Rico have been shut down, and flights out of the main airport have been cancelled.

