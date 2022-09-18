Advertisement
2022-09-18
Jennifer Lopez posts pic in a chic, vivid white suit

Articles
  • Jennifer Lopez attended the Grameen America’s Raising Latina Voices event on the Universal Studios backlot.
  • The 53-year-old Marry Me star teamed up with the nonprofit organization.
  • She looked stunning in a striking suit and trendy white slacks.
Jennifer Lopez made a special appearance at the Grameen America’s Raising Latina Voices event on the Universal Studios backlot. She looked stylish in a striking suit, on Saturday.

The 53-year-old Marry Me star arrived at the location and posed for a few pictures while looking absolutely stunning.

For those who are unaware, the newlyweds teamed up with the nonprofit organization Grameen America earlier in June to serve as its national ambassador.

The On The Floor singer wore a fashionable top with a pointed collar and a pair of trendy white dress slacks.

Jennifer added a cropped jacket in the same color to give her outfit more glitz, and she still looked great.

In order to give her traditional outfit a fashionable touch, the singer stood on tall, white platform heels.

In images posted on DailyMail, the creator of JLo Beauty could be seen shooting a few selfies while a cheering swarm of admirers jumped into the picture.

Jennifer recently discussed the importance of her partnership with Grameen America during an appearance with Good Morning America.

She said, ‘When you get a little bit older, you understand the meaning behind things and you’ve seen enough and you’ve had your own struggle, and seen enough of injustices.’

