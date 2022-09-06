Dheeraj Dhoopar is performing in his first reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Sources from the sets informed that after his performance, Madhuri Dixit said that his entry into the act reminded her of Ranveer Singh.

The actor is currently juggling between his new upcoming show, JDJ, and becoming a father.

Advertisement

The performance of Dheeraj Dhoopar in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shows how exciting and fiercely competitive this season would be. Madhuri Dixit recently commented, following his performance, that the way he entered the act reminded her of Ranveer Singh, according to sources on the sets.

Dheeraj is regarded as one of the small-most screen’s versatile actors, but this is the first time he is getting to use his other skills. The actor has been able to dazzle the crowd with his powerhouse performances, which have even captivated the judges. Karan Johar compared him to SRK in his first performance on the show, and now to Madhuri Dixit.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is not only giving a fantastic performance in the play; he is also paying close attention to every small detail, such as the dancing outfits. He appeared in a black, blingy outfit that gave off a strong throwback vibe to everyone. This is another factor that made Madhuri Dixit think about Ranveer Singh.

Currently, Dheeraj is juggling the imminent premiere of his new programme, JDJ, with fatherhood. But all of these obligations are pushing him more harder to maintain growing his fan base. His social media accounts were inundated with spam messages praising him for a flawless reality TV debut.

Also Read Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora blessed with baby boy Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora have become parents for the...