The CBI’s investigation into the matter was fair and impartial, the court observed.

In 2013, Jiah Khan’s body was discovered at home in Mumbai.

Rabia Khan’s repeated insistence on finding that death of Jiah Khan was homicidal and not suicidal is a clear indication of procrastinating the trial, the court said.

The CBI is now looking into the death of Jiah Khan. On June 3, 2013, Jiah’s boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, was charged with aiding in her suicide.

Rabia, the late actor’s mother, said that Jiah was killed. According to the Bombay High Court’s judgement, the CBI conducted a thorough investigation from all relevant viewpoints and came to the conclusion that it was a suicide case.

In its judgement dated September 12 dismissing a petition filed by Rabia Khan seeking a new investigation into the case, preferably by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), report, a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav made the observations.

According to the report, the bench ruled that it was not within its authority to order the FBI to look into the issue.

“Repeated insistence of the petitioner (Rabia Khan) to procure a finding from the court that death of the victim (Jiah Khan), in this case, was homicidal and not suicidal is a clear indication of procrastinating the trial,” the court said, as per the report.

Her approach appears to circumvent the due process of law, the court added. “This conduct of the petitioner amounts to unnecessarily procrastinating and delaying the trial which is in progress before the trial court. It appears that petitioner wants this court to return a finding in her favour that the death of the victim was homicidal and not suicidal, even before the trial is over,” the judges said.

“Prima facie it does appear that a totally impartial, fair and transparent investigation is made by the CBI in a thorough manner,” the court said.

The judges further said in court that every angle of medical evidence and circumstantial evidence, the conduct of the accused and/or cause of the incident, everything was re-considered with a fresh angle to ascertain and verify whether it can be a case of ‘homicidal death’ and then only after confirming that it was a case of suicidal nature, the CBI had filed its further report (supplementary charge sheet).