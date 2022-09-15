Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta for her Emmys stage stunt

Jimmy Kimmel says sorry to the Quinta Brunson for his joke.

The host joked that he drank too much and had to be “dragged” out of the room.

Brunson said she thought it was a “dumb comedy bit”.

Jimmy Kimmel recently apologized to Quinta Brunson after receiving criticism for his joke during Qunita’s acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday.

According to Page Six, Brunson, the creator of Abbott Elementary, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday and apologised to Brunson for what he claimed was “stealing the spotlight”.

“I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this that was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny,” the host stated.

“I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage, and then people got upset. They said that I stole your moment and maybe I did,” he continued.

“I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually,” the 54-year-old claimed.

Kimmel then turned to face Brunson and remarked, “And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Brunson acknowledged the host’s “apology” and stated, “I was honestly in such a moment of having a good time. Like, I won my first Emmy! I was up there happy, and I was wrapped up in the moment.”

