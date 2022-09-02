Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jin visits Jungkook on his birthday

Jin visits Jungkook on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Jin visits Jungkook on his birthday

Jin visits Jungkook on his birthday

Advertisement
  • BTS Jin recently shocked Jungkook by appearing live with fans on his birthday
  • BTS Jungkook appeared live on the Weverse app on September 1, 2022, to communicate with fans just hours before his birthday ended.
  • Jin brought a cake and grapes for Jungkook and revealed that the grapes were from his uncle’s farm
Advertisement

BTS Jin recently shocked Jungkook by appearing live with fans on his birthday, and it quickly became hectic with both of them in the same frame.

BTS Jungkook appeared live on the Weverse app on September 1, 2022, to communicate with fans just hours before his birthday ended.

Jin emerged unexpectedly as a special guest during the live broadcast to wish his fellow member a ‘Happy Birthday.’

According to Koreaboo, he brought a cake and grapes for Jungkook and revealed that the grapes were from his uncle’s farm and that he was sharing them to everyone.

During the live, Jin even put grapes on the rabbit cake, which made Jungkook laugh.

Later on, Jin got a little too drunk and Jungkook had to ask him to leave the live broadcast so he could “interact with ARMY,” and give them a mini-concert.

Advertisement

Check it out:

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

Also Read

BTS’s Jungkook top solo and feature songs from past year
BTS’s Jungkook top solo and feature songs from past year

Jungkook is BTS's youngest vocalist. He has released three solo tracks with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story