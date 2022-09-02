Jin visits Jungkook on his birthday

BTS Jin recently shocked Jungkook by appearing live with fans on his birthday

BTS Jin recently shocked Jungkook by appearing live with fans on his birthday, and it quickly became hectic with both of them in the same frame.

BTS Jungkook appeared live on the Weverse app on September 1, 2022, to communicate with fans just hours before his birthday ended.

Jin emerged unexpectedly as a special guest during the live broadcast to wish his fellow member a ‘Happy Birthday.’

According to Koreaboo, he brought a cake and grapes for Jungkook and revealed that the grapes were from his uncle’s farm and that he was sharing them to everyone.

During the live, Jin even put grapes on the rabbit cake, which made Jungkook laugh.

Later on, Jin got a little too drunk and Jungkook had to ask him to leave the live broadcast so he could “interact with ARMY,” and give them a mini-concert.

Check it out:

seokjin counting his birthday in jungkook’s live 😭 pic.twitter.com/MIBkFciXuc — ً (@jinniesarchives) September 1, 2022

seokjin singing happy birthday to jungkook 😭 pic.twitter.com/9KNJUXzpsn — jin files (@seokjinfile) September 1, 2022

this whole conversation, please seokjin is so FUNNY pic.twitter.com/ZWwhEiJBtu — ً (@jinniesarchives) September 1, 2022

