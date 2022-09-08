Joan Collins slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to UK

Joan Collins, 89, was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent visit to the UK during a guest appearance on Monday’s Good Morning Britain.

“I have no idea,” she said when asked if she had any remarks to say on ‘other Duchesses’ at the present.

Award-winning British actress Joan Collins gave her honest thoughts on them.

Advertisement

Collins, 89, was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent visit to the UK during a guest appearance on Monday’s Good Morning Britain.

When asked if she had any remarks to say on ‘other Duchesses’ at the present, the Dynasty actress, who was promoting her new musical film, Tomorrow Morning, joked, “Who could that be? I have no idea.”

She inquired of the show’s hosts, Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid, “Do we need to give any of them more oxygen?”

Collins’ comments come after Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, visited the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where the duchess gave her first address as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Susanna also stated on her Archetypes podcast that Markle was “over at the moment” because she “took exception to being called a diva by Mariah Carey”

Advertisement “Oh, really?” Collins replied. “I think it’s rather nice to be called a diva, now and again. I mean, it’s supposed to be a compliment.” Also Read Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell smiled as they pose for snap with Joan Collins Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell got homey with Dame Judy Collins at ...