John Boyega’s Woman King had ideas for a sequel.

The actor claimed that the film’s director Gina Prince-Bythewood has disregarded the concept of a sequel.

Nevertheless, the actor from The Underground Railroad claimed that the film’s director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, has disregarded the concept of a sequel because she doesn’t “believe” in them, even if John Boyega, another cast member, had an idea that might be too fantastic to pass up.

The actor stated in a Variety interview that “I texted Gina the other day about it.

Gina claimed she wasn’t a fan of sequels, but John had a good idea for one. When I told Gina about it, she said, ‘Ah, actually that could work,’ and then started bouncing ideas and I’m like, ‘Gina, go to sleep!’ And she was like, ‘No my mind is ticking already.’ So, we don’t know. Only Sony will tell us.”

In the historical drama, which centres on a group of only female soldiers who defended the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1820s, the Star Wars actor plays the role of King Ghezo.

Boyega, according to the Mbedo, thinks there is more to be learned from examining his character’s dark side in the context of the slave trade.

“John’s idea is amazing … Basically, to go back to the history of the Dahomey — where he isn’t really a favorable king in real history. He would want us to touch on that in the second one,”

She spoke. “What if we see him as more of a villain? That type of situation. And I was like, ‘That’s nice!’ It would be cool to see him in a different light.”

Gina Prince-direction Bythewood’s garnered excellent acclaim and a sizable box office worldwide.

